Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $476.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.91. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

