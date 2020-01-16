Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $866.80 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00086197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Markets, Bitsane, FCoin and Crex24. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $866.80 million and approximately $2.82 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01855346 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CPDAX, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, CoinTiger, HBUS, LBank, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Upbit, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, Liquid, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Gatehub, Crex24, Coinnest, Indodax, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, C2CX, Koineks, Bitfinex, BCEX, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, YoBit, BTC Markets, OKCoin International, Binance, CoinBene, Korbit, Bittrex, Bitsane, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kucoin, Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, FCoin, Gate.io, Coinroom, BitForex, Coinone, EXX, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Coinhub, Coinut, Bitbns, Ovis, Kraken, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.