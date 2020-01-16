Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.14. 6,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,051,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

