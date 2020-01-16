Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.56.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,930. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

