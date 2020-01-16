Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $1.40. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 820 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

