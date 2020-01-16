Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evercore ISI restated their positive rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $1,600.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,350.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,438.05.

GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,356.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

