Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading 8.8% Higher

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 500,729 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 178,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

