Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $366.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

