Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

EVOL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

