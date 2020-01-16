Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.71. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $49,968,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 76,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,248. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

