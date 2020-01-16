Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,987,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

