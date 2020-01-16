Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $377,313.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $377,313.00 and $1,287.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.95 or 0.06068247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127678 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

