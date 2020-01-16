Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $3.47 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

