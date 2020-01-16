FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

