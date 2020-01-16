Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254. The company has a market capitalization of $330.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $518,440.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

