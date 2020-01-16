Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after acquiring an additional 270,185 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

