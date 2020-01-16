Farmers Trust Co. Sells 467 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

