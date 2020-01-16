Fayerweather Charles Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fayerweather Charles raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

