FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.02 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.32 ($0.11), approximately 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.31 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The company has a market cap of $290.06 million and a P/E ratio of 508.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 851.50.

About FBD (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

