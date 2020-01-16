Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Federated National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Federated National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federated National by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Federated National by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

FNHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.87 million, a PE ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated National has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Federated National had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Federated National will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

