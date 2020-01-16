Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,681 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $119,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 122,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.