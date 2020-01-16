Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. 31,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,940. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.