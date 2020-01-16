Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of US Ecology worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ECOL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,137. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.