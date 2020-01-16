Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Position in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOMN shares. BidaskClub lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ BOMN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 23.33%.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

