Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,573 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

DLR traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $123.66. 125,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,704. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $136.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

