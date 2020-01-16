Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,505 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $51,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 144.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 19.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 254,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

