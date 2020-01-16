Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,739 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,739 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $37,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.26. 97,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.