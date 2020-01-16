Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,557.46 ($86.26).

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Oddo Securities lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,560 ($86.29) target price (up from GBX 6,200 ($81.56)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 7,176 ($94.40). The company had a trading volume of 338,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,880.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,355.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,081.70 ($93.16).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

