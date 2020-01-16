Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Raised to GBX 140

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FXPO. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrexpo to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.29 ($3.02).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.35 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,980,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $902.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

