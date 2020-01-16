Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCAU. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 3,019,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,057. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

