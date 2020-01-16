Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

