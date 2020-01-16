Fiii Market Capitalization Reaches $100,878.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market cap of $100,878.00 and $1,017.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.02 or 0.03622527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00195015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

