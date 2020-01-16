First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Position Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,858,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 269.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1,664.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 327,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.08 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

