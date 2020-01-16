First Busey Co. (BUSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 31st

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

