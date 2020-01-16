First Financial Corp IN Has $784,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 346,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 21,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.