First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 163,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

