First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 10,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0962 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

