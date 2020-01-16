First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77, approximately 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

