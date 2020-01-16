Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.845-1.848 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.93-1.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average is $123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.