Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Five Below stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 54.4% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

