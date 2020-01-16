Flagstar Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

