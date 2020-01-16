Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $240,540.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Flex stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
