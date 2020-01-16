FLIP (FLP) Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a market capitalization of $705,661.00 and approximately $475.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.