Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

