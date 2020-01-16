Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Down 5.3%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.77, 884,226 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 881,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLDM. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

The company has a market cap of $240.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fluidigm by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 132.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

