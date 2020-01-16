Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,457 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,960,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FL. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.