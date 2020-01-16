Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.80), 980 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30 ($0.86).

The company has a market cap of $116.46 million and a PE ratio of 29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.10.

Foresight 4 VCT Company Profile (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

