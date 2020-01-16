FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $193.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7489 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.