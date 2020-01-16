FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.58.

V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

