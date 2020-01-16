FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 679 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. The company has a market cap of $576.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

